Trump’s tariff move puts US-India ties at stake — NYT

NEW YORK, August 7. /TASS/. By introducing high tariffs on Indian imports, US President Donald Trump may jeopardize relations with India and push it to strengthen ties with Russia and China, The New York Times (NYT) wrote.

India and the United States, along with Japan and Australia, are part of a diplomatic partnership called the Quad (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue), while New Delhi plays an important strategic role as Washington’s partner in the Asia-Pacific region, according to the publication.

The higher tariffs could slash India’s more than $86 billion in exports to the US by half, according to the Global Trade Research Initiative, a New Delhi-based think tank. Moreover, the United States is India’s biggest trading partner, while India ranks 10th among American trade partners in goods.

The US actions "will push India to reconsider its strategic alignment, deepening ties with Russia, China and many other countries," Global Trade Research Initiative’s analyst Ajay Srivastava said.

On August 6, the US imposed additional tariffs of 25% on India in connection with its purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products. Washington may take similar measures against other countries, according to Trump’s executive order. This brings tariffs on Indian goods imported to the US to 50%. The Indian Foreign Ministry slammed those actions as unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable, adding that the country would take all necessary measures to protect its national interests.