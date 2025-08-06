MOEX Index extends gains during evening session on Trump’s plans to meet Putin

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker extended gains and surpassed 2,860 points during the evening trading session, according to trading data.

This followed the publication by The New York Times (NYT) stating that US President Donald Trump planned to hold a personal meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin next week, and a trilateral meeting with the participation of Vladimir Zelensky shortly thereafter.

As of 9:55 p.m. Moscow time (6:55 p.m. GMT), before the NYT publication, the MOEX was up by 0.66% at 2,804.87 points. By 10:00 p.m. Moscow time (7:00 p.m. GMT) the MOEX Index had extended gains to 2.67% as it traded at 2,860.81 points. Later the IMOEX2 narrowed gains to 2.27% as it traded at 2,849.63 points, according to trading data as of 10:12 p.m. Moscow time (7:12 p.m. GMT).

By the end of the main trading session on Wednesday the MOEX Index fell by 0.78% to 2,764.62 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 0.96% at 1,086.05 points.