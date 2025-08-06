MOEX Index exceeds 2,800 points during evening session first since July 25

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker extended gains during the evening trading session and exceeded 2,800 points for the first time since July 25, 2025, according to trading data.

As of 8:20 p.m. Moscow time (5:20 p.m. GMT), the index was up by 0.53% at 2,801.05 points. By 8:35 p.m. Moscow time (5:35 p.m. GMT), the index has narrowed gains to 0.23% as it traded at 2,792.76 points.

By the end of the main trading session on Wednesday the MOEX Index fell by 0.78% to 2,764.62 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index was down by 0.96% at 1,086.05 points.