Bank of Russia identifies over 4,000 fraudulent and illegal schemes in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. In the first half of 2025, the Bank of Russia uncovered more than 4,000 fraudulent and illegal schemes - an increase of 20% compared to the same period last year, the regulator’s press service reported.

According to the regulator, more than 88% of the detected financial pyramids and illegal brokers promoted pseudo-investment schemes to the public. In total, the Bank of Russia recorded 2,300 pyramid-like online projects during the first half of the year.

"The number of pyramids has increased 1.4 times compared to the same period last year. However, their lifespan has shortened, and the Bank of Russia is now identifying such schemes much more rapidly," Ilya Kochetkov, Director of the Non-Bank Lending Department at the Bank of Russia, was quoted by the press service.

Based on materials provided by the Bank of Russia, more than 200 administrative cases were initiated in the first half of the year against the organizers of illegal schemes for engaging in unauthorized professional lending activities. In addition, over 300 other enforcement measures were taken.