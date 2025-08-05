Diamond prices continued to fall in July amid uncertainty over US tariffs — Rapaport

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The price index for 1-carat diamonds fell by 1.4% month-on-month in July, marking a decline of 8.6% compared to the same period last year and 1.8% below the level recorded at the beginning of 2025, according to industry agency Rapaport, which compiles the international diamond price index.

Rapaport attributed the decline in diamond prices to ongoing uncertainty surrounding US tariffs. Major retailers postponed their purchases, putting pressure on both prices and inventories following an increase in production volumes. On the final day of the month, US dealers raised prices in response to President Donald Trump’s July 30 announcement of a 25% tariff on imports from India. Inventories began shifting to the United States in anticipation of the new rate taking effect on August 7.

Meanwhile, the price index for 0.3-carat diamonds dropped 3.3% in July but was up 3.1% year-on-year and showed an 8.1% increase since the beginning of 2025. The 0.5-carat diamond index saw the steepest monthly drop, declining by 4.7% in July and down 5.2% year-to-date. The index for 3-carat diamonds decreased by 0.3% in June and has fallen by 1.5% since the start of the year.