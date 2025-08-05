Trump seeking to drive wedge between Russia, China, India, split BRICS — expert

BUDAPEST, August 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’ threats of 100% tariffs on Russia’s trade partners are geared to weaken China and India's ties with Russia and sow discord within BRICS, member of the Valdai International Discussion Club, Hungarian political scientist Gabor Stier told TASS.

"Trump is seeking to drive a wedge between China and India and Russia and split BRICS," he said, adding that this is the underlying goal of Trump’s threats and deadlines for the Ukrainian settlement.

"China has nothing to gain from the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict" and doesn’t want to worsen its relations with other countries, including the United States, over it, he explained.

However, in his words, he doesn’t think that the US leader will ultimately implement all of his threats and will not levy the highest tariffs on imports from China.

Trump warned on July 14 that the US will impose near-100% tariffs on Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on resolving the conflict in Ukraine within 50 days. On July 29, he expressed disappointment with Russia and the slow progress on the Ukrainian settlement and announced his intention to shorten his previously set 50-day deadline for a deal to ten days.