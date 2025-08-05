Iran to become a transport bridge between Asia, Europe, Africa — official

TEHRAN, August 5. /TASS/. Expanding the transit potential of the Islamic Republic will positively influence the development of global and regional trade, Iranian First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref said at the plenary session of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries.

"The development of transport infrastructure in Iran will create favorable conditions for growth of foreign trade volumes, economic development rates, as well as easing access to world markets for our neighboring countries," he said. The speech was broadcast by the SNN TV channel.

The Islamic Republic has a developed transport infrastructure, which includes 15,000 km of railways, more than 250,000 km of highways, 16 major seaports, more than 167 customs checkpoints, and 54 commercial airports, Aref said. "We welcome the construction of logistics centers and transit terminals of neighboring countries in the southern coastal regions of Iran," he noted.