MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has set the official exchange rate for the US dollar at 80.049 rubles for August 6, 2025, which is 38 kopecks higher than the previous rate.

The official exchange rate for the euro has been increased by 18 kopecks to 92.5094 rubles.

The official exchange rate for the Chinese yuan has been raised by 4 kopecks to 11.1036 rubles.