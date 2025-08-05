Russia, China discuss nuclear cooperation — Rosatom

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russia and China have discussed joint nuclear projects at a new meeting of a bilateral subcommittee on nuclear issues, Rosatom said.

"At the 29th meeting, the parties discussed the implementation of current projects, as well as the long-term agenda of cooperation in the field of peaceful uses of atomic energy. As a result, a protocol was signed," it said in a statement.

A tour of the Atom Museum's exposition at VDNH exhibition center was organized for the Chinese delegation.

With Russia's participation, China built four power units of the Tianwan nuclear power station and the CEFR fast neutron demonstration nuclear reactor. The countries are also working on a CFR-600 fast neutron reactor power unit project. In 2019, Rosatom and the Chinese State Nuclear Industry Corporation signed a contract for the construction of the third and fourth power units of the Xudapu NPP in the Liaoning Province. These will be Generation 3+ systems with VVER-1200 reactors. In 2021, the construction of new nuclear power units in China began at the Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant and the Xudapu nuclear power plant. The commissioning of new units of the Tianwan NPP is scheduled for 2026-2027, and the Xudapu NPP for 2027-2028.