Trump threatens 35% duties if EU fails to perform commitments

NEW YORK, August 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump threatens to introduce 35% tariffs for goods from the European Union if it fails to perform its investment commitments.

"Well, then they pay tariffs at 35%," Trump said in an interview with CNBC television. "They brought down their tariffs, so they paid $600 billion and because of that, I reduced their tariffs from 30% down to 15%," he noted, describing the mechanism of interaction with the EU.

Money received from the EU is not a loan, the US leader stressed. "They gave us $600 billion that we can invest in anything we want," he added.