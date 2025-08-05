Brazil’s Finance Minister calls to clinch minerals deal with the US

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 5. /TASS/. Brazil’s Minister of Finance Fernando Haddad supports making an agreement on joint mining of minerals in the country with the United States.

"We have critical minerals and rare-earth metals the United States does not have in such quantity. We can make agreements on cooperation with them," Haddad said on the air with TV Band television.

Brazil still hopes the United States will not renounce investments into its economy, he noted. At the same time, Brazil will continue looking for other partners to redirect its products currently exposed to US tariffs up 50%, the minister said. In particular, the country will not experience difficulties when finding new markets for its meat and coffee products, he noted.