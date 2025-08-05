Some 14 flights delayed, three more cancelled at Moscow airports

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Up to 14 flights were delayed and three more canceled at airports in the Moscow Region, according to data provided by online services of Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports.

As of 01:25 a.m. Moscow time Tuesday [22:25 GMT Monday], two flights to Vnukovo were delayed for more than two hours; 12 flights to Sheremetyevo; two flights were canceled in Domodedovo, and one flight was canceled in Zhukovsky.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow department issued earlier an emergency weather warning about heavy rains and ensuing fogs with a possible visibility of 200-700 meters (656-2,300 feet) on Tuesday morning.