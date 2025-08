PRETORIA, August 4. /TASS/. Authorities of Ghana increased domestic procurement prices of cocoa beans by 62.5%, Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson said on the X.

"Government is pleased to announce an increase in the producer price of cocoa from $3,100 per tonne to $5,040 per tonne," the minister said. The new prices take effect on August 7.

Ghana ranks second in the world by the volume of cocoa beans production.