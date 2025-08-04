Norilsk Nickel reports 2% rise in IFRS net profit for H1 2025

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The net profit of Norilsk Nickel under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) gained 2% to $842 mln against $829 mln a year earlier during the first six months of 2025, the Russian mining and metals company reported.

EBITDA surged by 12% to $2.63 bln. The EBITDA margin increased by 1 percentage point year on year to 42%. Revenues of Norilsk Nickel gained 15% annually to $6.5 bln in the reporting period.

The adverse impact of inflation and the ruble appreciation were largely compensated by the effect of cancellation of temporary export duties, the company added.