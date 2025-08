MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The free cash flow of Norilsk Nickel stood at $1.4 bln during the first six months of 2025, the Russian mining and metals company reported.

"The free cash flow surged by almost threefold to $1.4 bln on account of EBIDA growth and the relative effect from the change in the net working capital in the first half of 2025 against the first half of 2024," the company informed.

"The adjusted free cash flow totaled $224 mln," Norilsk Nickel said.