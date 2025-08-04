Norilsk Nickel reports Capex growth by 15% in H1 2025

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Capital expenses of the Norilsk Nickel reached $1.1 bln reached January - June 2025, which is 15% more than in the like period of the last year, the Russian mining and metals companies said in its report.

"Capital expenditures increased by 15% year on year to $1.1 bln in connection with the ruble appreciation and further implementation of strategic projects, which comprise performance of environmental obligations, as well as the upgrade of energy and gas infrastructure in the Norilsk Industrial Region and investments aimed at further increasing the reliability of equipment and the upgrade of capital assets," the company said.

According to the company, $201 mln were allocated for the environmental program during six months of this year. Allocations for growth and development projects totaled $252 mln.