Norilsk Nickel managed to reduce accumulated inventories — First VP

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Norilsk Nickel managed to reduce the level of metal inventories and scale up metal sales in the first half of 2025, First Vice President of the Russian mining and metals company Sergey Malyshev told reporters.

"Some financial metrics of the company improved in the first six months of 2025, despite mixed situation in commodity markets and the adverse evolution of exchange rates and macroeconomic factors. As logistics was established in new conditions with consideration of external constraints, we managed to reduce the level of accumulated inventories and increase sales of metals," he said.

"The company is implementing an extra package of measures aimed at increasing operational efficiency, which will make it possible to offset the adverse effect of the inflation pressure in the second half of 2025," Malyshev added.