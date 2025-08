MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sets the official dollar rate at the level of 79.6736 rubles for August 5, 2025, up 66 kopecks against the previous figure.

The official euro rate was increased by 62 kopecks to 92.3252 rubles.

The official yuan rate was set at 11.067 rubles, down two kopecks the prior indicator.