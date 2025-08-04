Russian regulator eyeing increase of gasoline sales at exchange to 17%

MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia is considering an increase of the minimal standard value of gasoline sales on a commodity exchange from 15% to 17%, the watchdog’s press service told reporters.

"FAS of Russia is reviewing the issue of increasing the minimal volume of gasoline sales on the commodity exchange to 17%. This measure will facilitate pricing transparency and mitigation of risks of an unjustified increase in prices," the regulator informed.

The antimonopoly service will analyze prices of about 12,000 retail sites. "The authority takes response measures in case of finding violations of antimonopoly laws," the watchdog added.