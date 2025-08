NEW DELHI, August 4. /TASS/. India has not halted Russian oil import despite pressure from the United States and the European Union, The Times of India reports.

At least four tankers shipped Russian oil to Indian refineries on August 2-3. "These closely monitored deliveries continue uninterrupted," the newspaper said.

India is the third largest oil consumer globally. Indian refineries are buying feedstock in more than thirty countries, including Russia.