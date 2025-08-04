Asia becomes one of most important destinations for Russian exports — REC

BEIJING, August 4. /TASS/. Cooperation with Asia has become one of the key areas for Russian exporters, while China is their leading strategic partner, Director General of the Russian Export Centre (REC) Veronika Nikishina told TASS.

"The Russian Export Center prioritizes expansion and deepening of cooperation with the People's Republic of China as it views it as one of the key strategic trading partners," she said, adding that "cooperation with other Asian countries is also one of the most important areas for REC."

Nikishina noted Asia’s serious economic growth, which experts project at 5.1% in 2025. "REC is actively expanding its presence in the region, developing a demonstration and tasting pavilion of the agriculture and industrial complex in China, and opening new retail outlets for Russian goods in different provinces, as well as creating new representative offices, for example, in Indonesia and Thailand, to facilitate access of Russian companies to the local market and reduce logistical barriers," she explained.

Total volume of exports to Asian countries supported by REC in 2024 amounted to 1.3 trillion rubles, which "demonstrates the growing interest and successful work in this direction," Nikishina said. She also pointed out the high interest of Asian and African countries in importing Russian medical products, which "opens up new niches" for suppliers from Russia.

"REC will continue working to provide Russian companies with access to all necessary tools and information for successful operation on the markets of the entire Asian continent," the official stressed.

The Russian Export Center "is actively building an entire support ecosystem covering the entire cycle of exports to China, from the first steps of companies to the conclusion of contracts," she noted. China's share in the structure of Russian non-resource non-energy exports has already risen to 18%, Nikishina said. "And we are striving to take this cooperation to a new level," she added.