MOSCOW, August 4. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in October 2025 plunged to $68 per barrel on the London-based ICE earlier today, according to trading data.

Brent futures had lost 1.88 to $68 a barrel but rolled back further on to $68.23 per barrel, down 1.54%.

WTI futures with the settlement in September 2025 tumbled 2.19% to $65.75 per barrel.