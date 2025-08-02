Indian authorities did not give guidance to stop buying Russian oil — source

NEW DELHI, August 2. /TASS/. The Indian government has not given instructions to refineries in the country to stop buying Russian oil or look for other suppliers, a governmental source told TASS.

"The government did not ask refineries to stop buying Russian oil," the source said.

No instructions were also given regarding oil imports from other sources instead of Russia, he added.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that India would stop buying oil from Russia to make the trade deal with the United States. He added at the same time that he is unaware whether it is so.