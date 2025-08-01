IMOEX2 Index accelerated decline amid Trump's statement on nuclear submarines

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Moscow Exchange Index with an additional code (IMOEX2) accelerated its decline during the evening trading session, according to the data of the Moscow Exchange.

This dynamic is observed against the backdrop of US President Donald Trump's statement on the redeployment of two American nuclear submarines "to appropriate regions" allegedly due to the statements of the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council, Chairman of United Russia Dmitry Medvedev.

According to data as of 07:55 p.m. Moscow time, before Trump's statement, the Moscow Exchange Index fell by 0.65%, to 2,718.69 points.

By 08:01 p.m. Moscow time, after the American leader's statements, the Moscow Exchange index accelerated its decline to 0.99% and amounted to 2,709.26 points.

As of 08:19 p.m. Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange index slowed its decline to 0.5% and reached 2,722.78 points.

Trump’s words

Earlier Trump wrote on Truth Social that he'd ordered two American nuclear submarines to move "to appropriate regions" just in case the statements by Medvedev "are more than just that."

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these <> inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump wrote. He did not specify what those statements were.

"Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances," Trump added.

The Pentagon has not yet responded to TASS's request to clarify where the submarines were sent.

On July 28, Medvedev wrote on the X social network that Trump, threatening Russia and declaring a reduction in the timeframe for the Ukrainian conflict settlement, should not forget that any ultimatum becomes a step towards war. On July 31, he called on Trump not to forget about the danger of the "dead." In this way, he commented on the American leader's words about the Russian economy, as well as criticism of himself, in his Telegram channel. "About the "dead economy" of India and Russia and "entering dangerous territory" - well, let him remember his favorite movies about the "walking dead", and also how dangerous a "dead hand" that does not exist in nature can be," Medvedev wrote, adding a laughing emoji.

"Dead hand" in the West during the Cold War was the name given to the Soviet "Perimeter" system, which provided a guaranteed retaliatory massive nuclear strike in the event of aggression against the USSR.

Earlier, Trump spoke negatively about the economies of Russia and India in his account on the social network Truth Social, calling them "dead," and also criticized Medvedev.