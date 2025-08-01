Export of Russian gas to Europe via TurkStream hits record in July

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian gas exports to Europe via the TurkStream gas pipeline in July climbed to a record high since its launch in 2020 of 1.59 bln cubic meters (bcm), according to TASS’ calculations based on figures provided by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG).

Supplies via the TurkStream gas pipeline to European countries in January-July increased by 6.9% to 9.91 bcm. In July, Russian gas exports to Europe in this direction rose by 41% month-on-month and by 5% year-on-year to 1.59 bcm. This is an absolute record for deliveries in one month since the launch of the gas pipeline in January 2020. The previous maximum of 1.56 bcm was recorded in January of this year.

The average capacity utilization of TurkStream in the European direction in July (51.4 mln cubic meters per day) was 5% higher than in July 2024, and 37% higher than in June 2025.

The TurkStream gas pipeline running from Russia to Turkey through the Black Sea with a capacity of 31.5 bln cubic meters of gas is designed to supply gas to Turkey and the countries of Southern and Southeastern Europe. As of today, it remains the only active route for Russian gas supplies to Europe after transit via Ukraine stopped. The starting point of the TurkStream is the Russkaya compressor station near Anapa.

TASS said earlier citing ENTSOG that supplies to Europe via TurkStream rose by 23% in 2024 to 16.7 bcm, of which record 8.6 bcm were delivered to Hungary. Total Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe rose by 14% in 2024 compared with 2023, amounting to 32.1 bcm.

Moreover, Russia boosted pipeline gas supplies to Turkey by 2.6% in 2024 to slightly more than 21 bcm. Russia delivers gas to Turkey via Blue Stream and TurkStream pipelines running across the Black Sea.