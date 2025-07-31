Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. The Russian stock market ended the trading session on Thursday with upward dynamics of indicators, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The MOEX Russia Index ticked up by 0.22% to 2,732.12 points. The RTS Index added 2.11% to 1,071.61 points. The yuan lost ten kopecks to 11.09 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index is still under the geopolitical pressure and holds its positions close to the level of 2,750 points. We see some attempts of traders to start buying, which, however, do not find broad support and prevent the market to push from current values. The reasons are the same, just three days passed from the statement made by [US President Donald] Trump, while no clarity appeared regarding the nature of sanctions," Alexander Shepelev from BCS Investment World said.

"Ozon retailer securities (+2.5%) were growth leaders in the Russian stock market, most probably on news that the issuer received an authorization from the Cyprus regulator to start redomiciliation of the parent company to Russia," Natalia Milchakova from Freedom Finance Global said.

Freedom Finance Global believes the MOEX Russia Index will move within the corridor of 2,700 - 2,800 points tomorrow. BCS Investment World forecasts the MOEX Russia Index to be within 2,700-2,750 points on the first day of August.