Retailer Lenta revenue rises by 24.3% to $6.41 bln in 1H 2025

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. Russian retailer Lenta increased its revenue under IFRS by 24.3% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, reaching 513.9 bln rubles ($6.41 bln), the company said in a statement.

The company’s EBITDA rose by 29.6% to 38.5 bln rubles ($480.6 mln). Net profit surged by 44.5% to 15.8 bln rubles ($197.2 mln). The EBITDA margin reached 7.5%, compared with 7.2% in the first half of 2024.

The retailer’s like-for-like (LfL) sales grew by 12% in January-June. The average check size increased by 9.6% over the past three months, while customer traffic rose by 2.2%.