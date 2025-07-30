US could announce more tariffs on India later this week — Trump

WASHINGTON, July 30. /TASS/. The US could announce another tariff on India later this week, in addition to the tariff for trading with Russia, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

Asked if the US could take some additional measures against India, Trump complained that the US has a trade deficit with the Asian country.

"They have one of the highest tariffs in the world. Now they're willing to cut it very substantially, but we'll see what happens. We're talking to India now. We'll see what happens," he said. "It doesn't matter too much whether we have a deal or whether we charge them a certain tariff, but you'll know at the end of this week."