Russia’s container market down 4.9% in Q1 2025 — Fesco

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia’s container market dropped by 4.9% annually from January to June 2025 to 3.161 mln TEU (20 ft container equivalent), the press service of the Fesco shipping group told reporters.

The Russian container market comprises foreign trade and transit carriage via Russian ports, foreign trade and transit carriage via land border crossings of the Russian Railways network, domestic shipments of containers over the Russian Railways network and coastal shipments, the company said.

"The Russian container market lost 4.9% from January to June of this year against the first half of 2024 to 3.161 mln TEU," Fesco said.

In June 2025, the Russian container market plunged by 12% annually to 490,000 TEU.