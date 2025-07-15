Russia boost chocolate exports by 10% YOY in 4M 2025 — Agroexport

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russia scaled up chocolate confectionery exports by 10% in value terms annually in January - April 2025 to more than $254 mln, the Agroexport federal center reports.

"According to expert estimates, Russia exported about 66,000 metric tons of chocolate confectionery to the amount overt $254 mln during first four months of 2025. Compared to the like period of the last year, deliveries gained 10% in value terms," the center said.

Top five importers of Russian chocolate are Kazakhstan, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan.

Russia supplied chocolate to more than seventy countries of the world in January - April 2025, Agroexport said. "Kazakhstan steadily holds leadership among importers. The rise in exports also reflects stable demand for Russian chocolate products in countries of CIS and Central Asia," it added.