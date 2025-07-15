Kazakhstan not considering withdrawal from OPEC+ agreement — Prime Minister

ASTANA, July 15. /TASS/. Kazakhstan is not considering the possibility of withdrawing from the OPEC+ agreement on voluntary oil production cuts, views the deal as beneficial for maintaining stability in the oil market, and is making every effort to fulfill its commitments, though this is not always possible, according to Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

"At this particular moment, we are not considering the option of exiting the OPEC+ agreement. We believe this deal is useful and contributes, to a certain extent, to the stability of the oil market. Therefore, this matter is not under consideration," he said at a press conference following a government meeting.

Bektenov emphasized that "within the OPEC+ framework, we are doing our utmost to meet our obligations." "During this specific period, however, we have not always been able to do so due to the launch this year of the future growth project at the Tengiz field," Bektenov noted.