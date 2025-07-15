Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $125.8 mln with settlement on July 14

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia sold yuan on the domestic market with settlement on July 14, 2025, in the amount of 9.8 bln rubles ($125.8 mln), according to data published on the regulator’s website.

The volume of foreign currency sales on the domestic market with settlement on July 11, 2025, amounted to 9.7 bln rubles ($124.6 mln).

The Bank of Russia conducts foreign currency purchase and sale operations on the domestic market in the currency section of the Moscow Exchange using the "yuan-ruble" instrument.