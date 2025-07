MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index drops below 2,700 points for the first time since May 26, 2005, according to Moscow Exchange data.

The Index plunged by 2.04% to 2,699.46 points.

The RTS Index fell by 1.93% to 1,089.14 points. The MOEX Russia Index slightrly recovered later to 2,702.52 points, down 1.93%.