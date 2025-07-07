Russian aircraft could find their niche on Saudi Arabian market — minister

YEKATERINBURG, July 7. /TASS/. Russian airliners, which are currently undergoing certification, as well as small aircraft developed by the Ural Works of Civil Aviation (UZGA), could find their place in the Saudi Arabian market, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said on the sidelines of the Innoprom-2025 exhibition.

"For now, we are looking at the market, keeping in mind those aircraft that are already undergoing certification, and then the small aircraft that are being developed by the Ural Works of Civil Aviation could also find their place in this market [Saudi Arabia]," he said.

The Innoprom-2025 exhibition is underway in Yekaterinburg from July 7 to 10, its main theme is Technological Leadership: Industrial Breakthrough. Saudi Arabia is the partner country of the exhibition. Representatives of Russian business will be able to hold meetings with Russian trade representatives in 37 foreign countries at the contact exchange. TASS is the general information partner.