Bank of Russia may revise key rate, inflation outlook in July

ST. PETERSBURG, July 3. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia may revise the key rate and inflation forecast for 2025, Central Bank chief Elvira Nabiullina told reporters at a briefing within the framework of the Financial Congress of the Bank of Russia.

"We will update the entire forecast in July. We will probably revise the outlook for inflation and for the key rate path. However, most probably, if we see nothing, if trends evolved at present remain, we will consider rate lowering with a greater probability; the step of such lowering is more likely to be discussed," she said.

