Flights between Moscow, Ulaanbaatar to be resumed by year-end

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Direct flights between Moscow and Ulaanbaatar are planned to be resumed by the end of this year, according to a statement released by the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment following a meeting between Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov and Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojav Zandanshatar.

Kozlov is co-chair of the Russian-Mongolian intergovernmental commission.

Trade turnover between Russia and Mongolia is on the rise, the ministry said. Moreover, Russia participates in the reconstruction of TPP-3 in Ulaanbaatar, the development of the joint venture Ulaanbaatar Railway and many other projects, the ministry added.

"Alexander Kozlov and Gombojav Zandanshatar also discussed the development of air service between the countries. The launch of a direct flight between Moscow and Ulaanbaatar is planned in the second half of the year," the statement reads.

Flights between the capitals of Russia and Mongolia were cancelled six years ago, the ministry noted.