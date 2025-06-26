Russian energy resources competitive on global markets — energy minister

NINGBO /China/, June 26. /TASS/. Russian energy resources are highly-demanded globally, competing successfully on global markets, Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said.

"Despite the unprecedented geopolitical pressure, Russia has expanded the geography of supplies and gained new partnership ties," the minister said at the opening of the fifth meeting of energy ministers of SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) member states in China’s Ningbo. "Russian energy resources are competitive and in demand on global markets," he added.

In his speech Tsivilyov noted Russia’s role in ensuring the global energy equity. He also stressed the importance of creating a new state of energy based on a certain balance, in particular, between ensuring energy security, guaranteed provision of the country with products and services of the fuel and energy sector, and the efficient fulfillment of export potential, as well as achievement of national goals in the area of climate policy.