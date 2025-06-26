Hungary to enter into agreements with Turkey on gas transit from Russia — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, June 26. /TASS/. Hungary plans to enter into agreements with Turkey that will ensure an increase in transit supplies of Russian gas via the TurkStream pipeline, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, who is on a working trip to Turkey, said.

"Our country has reliable partners who will help us gain access to cheap Russian energy sources. This year, the volume of natural gas supplies to Hungary via Turkey will hit the record once again. Last year it exceeded 7.5 bln cubic meters. This year will see even more, which is why we would like to conclude agreements now that will strengthen strategic cooperation between the two countries in the long term, especially in the energy sector," he said in an address broadcast by the M1 TV channel. He did not specify what the new agreements would stipulate.

On June 19, Szijjarto told reporters at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that Hungary would receive 8-8.5 bln cubic meters of gas from Russia via the TurkStream pipeline and its extension through Bulgaria and Serbia this year, adding that next year it expected the same volume of supplies. Around 2 bln cubic meters will be reexported by the country to Slovakia. The total volume of natural gas supplies to Hungary has been estimated at 10 bln cubic meters in recent years.