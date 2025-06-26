Europe has pumped over 25 bcm of gas into UGS facilities for next winter

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Net pumping of gas into European underground gas storage (UGS) facilities since the beginning of the summer season has surpassed 25 bln cubic meters (bcm) of the required 61 bcm to make sure UGS facilities are 90% full by the next winter, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data. That said, import of LNG by EU countries has been at record rates for this month in June.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 376 mln cubic meters (mcm) on June 24, according to GIE. Withdrawal has grown to 35 mcm. Gas volumes in UGS facilities total 62.4 bln cubic meters, which is 25% lower than in the previous year.

European UGS facilities are currently 56.9% full (9.57 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years) compared to 75.7% in the previous year. The European Commission requests EU members to make sure that their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year for ensuring elevated reserves for the winter period to be prepared for interrupted supplies or abnormally cold weather.

This week is expected to be warmer than the previous one in Europe. The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity output averaged 15% in May, and it has also been at around 15% in June. The gas price averaged $412 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in May, and around $442 in June.

LNG imports by Europe hit an all-time high level in May (12.75 bcm). Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas are loaded by 49% of their capacity now.