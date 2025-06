MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The MOEX Index with additional IMOEX2 ticker fell by 0.04% as morning trading session opened on the Moscow Exchange on Thursday to 2,789.64 points, according to trading data as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT).

As of 7:10 a.m. Moscow time (4:10 a.m. GMT), the MOEX Index was down by 0.03% at 2,789.97 points.

The Moscow Exchange resumed its morning trading session on the Equities and Derivatives markets on January 27.