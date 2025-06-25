Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s stock market closed in the green on Wednesday as the ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 1.67% to 2,790.78 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 1.92% to 1,124.3 points. The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 1 kopeck to 10.89 rubles.

BCS World of Investment expects the MOEX Index at 2,700-2,800 points on June 26. The dollar exchange rate is projected at 78-80 rubles, while the yuan is expected at the range of 10.7-11.2 rubles.

Freedom Finance Global projects the MOEX Index at 2,750-2,850 points on Thursday. The USD/RUB pair is expected at the 77.5-79 rubles range, the EUR/RUB pair is projected at the 90-91 rubles range, while the CNY/RUB pair is projected at the 10.8-11.2 rubles range on June 26.