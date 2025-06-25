State Duma ratifies protocol on resumption of agreement on oil supplies to Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma (lower house of the parliament) has ratified the protocol on resumption of the agreement between the governments of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan on trade and economic cooperation in the area of supplies of oil and petroleum products to Kazakhstan dated December 9, 2010 and amendments to it.

The protocol was signed on November 27, 2024 in Astana. The provisions of the protocol provide for renewal of the agreement from January 1, 2024 and the introduction of amendments to it aimed at extending its validity until January 1, 2028, with the possibility of its automatic extension for five-year periods.

In particular, the provisions to be resumed establish an exemption from customs duties on petroleum products delivered from Russia to Kazakhstan, as well as non-application of temporary periodic customs declaration of oil and petroleum products, with the exception of their export by pipeline transport.

"The resumption of the agreement is due to the necessity to maintain the terms of trade and economic cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan in the area of oil and petroleum product supplies it establishes, including the specifics of non-application of temporary customs declaration. An efficient system of interaction between government agencies and economic entities of the parties has been functioning stably for more than 12 years within the framework of such cooperation," according to an explanatory note.