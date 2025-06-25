Some 3,000 people to participate in Eurasian Economic Forum — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Some 3,000 people from member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and 26 other countries are expected to participate in the 2025 Eurasian Economic Forum in Minsk this week, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"This forum is being held back-to-back with the next meeting of the Supreme Economic Council. This is the fourth forum. This is a fairly large-scale event. According to our estimates, about 3,000 people will take part in it," he said.

The forum will be attended by representatives from the five EAEU member states.

"Various representatives from 26 other countries have also been invited. It will be a big economic meeting. But under the auspices of the EAEU," Ushakov added.