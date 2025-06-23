AI will not substitute live mentor — official

ST. PETERSBURG, June 23. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence will not substitute a live coach and teacher in the near future, Head of the Russian Federal Agency for Youth Affairs Grigory Gurov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"I sincerely believe that no. In any case, communication with a live person is an absolutely different thing. The information that is received from a mentor, from a senior person, this is the experience and the possibility to explain, make specific, and tell using your own example," Gurov said.

The personal example of heroes, successful people and scientists is important in coaching and training, the official said. Artificial intelligence at the same time is "a huge database, information structuring, interpretation of information, but which does not function without a live individual," he added.