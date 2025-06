MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in August 2025 plunged by more than 6% on the London-based ICE amid the Iran’s strike against the Al Udeid airbase in Qatar.

Brent futures had lost 6.12% to $72.59 a barrel and continued the dip to $72.51 per barrel, down 6.22%.

WTI futures with the settlement in August 2025 tumbled 7.64% to $69.54 per barrel.