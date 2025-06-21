SPIEF 2025 draws delegations from 144 countries

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. A total of 144 countries have sent delegations to this year’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Anton Kobyakov, presidential adviser and executive secretary of the SPIEF Organizing Committee, told reporters on Saturday.

"Delegations from 144 countries have come to the St. Petersburg Forum. They are engaging and interacting with each other. This creates a significant effect in what we call a ‘space of trust,’" he said.

Kobyakov emphasized that such events contribute to a renewed impetus in both economic cooperation and broader international relations. "This applies not only to interactions between us and our partners, but also between the partners themselves," he added.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.