Rosneft includes $45 oil price in 2025 business plan, $42-43 for 2026

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. Rosneft is factoring an oil price of $45 per barrel into its business plan for this year and $42-43 per barrel for 2026, according to Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

"We do not know what geopolitical factors will influence the market. But whatever the price may be, our company, Rosneft, includes $45 in its business plan for this year, and $42-43 for next year. We do not want to depend on this volatility," he said during an energy panel at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The price of Brent crude oil is currently slightly above $77 per barrel.

About the forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.