China barely affected by US trade restrictions — Rosneft CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 21. /TASS/. The trade restrictions imposed by the United States have failed to slow the growth of China’s economy, CEO of Rosneft Igor Sechin said during the energy panel discussion at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

"One of the tools recently employed by the United States to address its budget deficit has been the introduction of trade restrictions. However, the sharp increase in import tariffs leads to supply chain disruptions, shortages, and inflation. The restrictions introduced this year have gone virtually unnoticed by China," Sechin stated.

On the contrary, he added, the World Bank in its latest report lowered its forecast for US GDP growth this year to 1.4%. "China’s forecast remained unchanged: its economy is expected to grow by 4.5% this year," he noted.

