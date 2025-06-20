Russia ready to cooperate with those who move forward, defy pressure — Putin

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. During the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), President Vladimir Putin articulated Russia’s approach to international cooperation, emphasizing a willingness to partner only with those countries prepared to advance forward and resist pressures aimed at preserving outdated norms.

"We are friends with those, we cooperate with those who want to move forward," Putin stated confidently. He pointed out that yielding to external pressures - those seeking to uphold the old rules - would only result in falling behind. Conversely, overcoming challenges such as tariff wars and sanctions signifies progress and resilience.

When asked about strategies for overcoming sanctions and maintaining independence in choosing partners, Putin responded: "I had no doubt that this would happen. Not because someone wants to harm someone or say something nice to someone. This is not the point at all."

He reiterated that Russia and China do not intend to dismantle the current world order. "Changes in the world occur naturally, like the sunrise," he observed.

"What will you say? Russia and China are forming a new world. We are not breaking anything. This is the whole problem. We are not creating difficulties for anyone," Putin clarified.

He also referenced a statement by Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, who affirmed that Moscow-Beijing relations are not aimed against third countries. "This is true. We are simply formalizing what is happening in the world in a natural way. This will happen anyway," Putin explained, highlighting the inevitability of global change and the importance of cooperation.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 18-21. This year, the event is held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.