Putin confident ideas from SPIEF plenary session to spread throughout world

ST. PETERSBURG, June 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked all participants of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) plenary session and said he was sure that the thoughts expressed there would spread all over the world.

"Dear friends and colleagues, let me express my gratitude to our presenter. And I sincerely want to thank my colleagues who took part in today's discussion," the president said.

"I'm sure it was interesting for the audience, and not just for the audience that is here, as the ideas shared here will certainly spread all over the world."

He pointed to the "engaging, lively discussion," noting that it was "very important." According to the Russian leader, all the speeches "were in keeping with the intensity of the events we’re all living through."